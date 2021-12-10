Lady Dragons roll past Blue Angels

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — The starting five for the Fairland Dragons showed why they are the starters.

All five starters contributed big in various ways as the Lady Dragons cruised past the Gallipolis Blue Angels 59-24 on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Bree Allen had 18 points to go with 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 assists while Kylee Bruce dominated inside with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

Point guard Tomi Hinkle had 15 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds, Kamryn Barnitz had 5 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists while Reece Barnitz came up with 5 steals.

Kenya Peck had 15 points for Gallipolis (3-5, 0-4).

It didn’t take Fairland (4-1, 4-0) long to establish itself as the better team as the Lady Dragons outscored Gallipolis 14-4 in the first quarter with Allen and Bruce scoring 6 points each.

The lead ballooned to 33-8 at the half as Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Hinkle scored 4 points and Kaylee Salyer hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Peck had all 4 of Gallipolis’ points.

Bruce and Hinkle scored 6 points each and Allen had 5 as the Lady Dragons came out strong in the third quarter and opened up a 54-17 cushion.

Peck had 6 in the quarter for the Blue Angels.

Fairland plays Vinton County at Alexander on Saturday and visits Chesapeake on Monday. Gallipolis goes to Portsmouth on Monday.

Fairland 14 19 21 5 = 59

Gallipolis 4 4 9 7 = 24

FAIRLAND (4-1, 4-0): Reece Barnitz 1 0 0 0-0 2, Makena Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 1 0-0 3, Bree Allen 7 1 1-2 18, Tomi Hinkle 6 0 3-4 15, Kamryn Barnitz 1 0 0-0 2, Avery Byers 1 0 0-0 2, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 7 0 1-4 15. Totals: 24 2 5-10 59. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (3-5, 0-4): Asia Griffin 2 0 0-2 4, Regan Wilcoxon 0 0 0-0 0, Callie Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Preslee Reed 1 0 1-4 3, Emma Hammons 1 0 0-0 2, Kenya Peck 7 0 1-1 15, Gracie Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Colby Nida 0 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Hout 0 0 0-0 0, Totals: 11 0 2-7 24. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.