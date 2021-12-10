Lady Vikings use team effort to down Green

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — T-E-A-M.

This one was all about team.

Nine different players scored led by Kylee Thompson with a game-high 19 points and Jordan Ellison with 13 points and the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings turned in a strong defensive effort to post a 58-35 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Thursday.

“We played really well, especially on defense,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “Kylee did a nice job on Kimbler. Desiree did a nice job on Knapp, especially in the first half. We did a nice job of sharing the ball on offense.”

Desiree Simpson had 10 rebounds, Jenna Malone handed out 8 assists and had 4 blocked shots, and Jordan Ellison came up with 5 steals for the Lady Vikings (4-3, 3-1).

Anna Knapp led Green (1-3, 1-2) with 15 points — all in the second half — and Kasey Kimbler scored 11.

Four different players scored as Symmes Valley took an 11-8 lead in the first quarter. Kimbler hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 of her points in the first quarter.

The Lady Vikings turned up the defensive pressure and it helped get the offense in gear as they outscored Green 17-3 to open up a 28-11 lead at the half.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Hailee Gordon had 4 points in the offensive surge.

Thompson had 6 more point and five different players scored a basket as the lead grew to 44-22.

Knapp had 8 points and Mylee Brown hit a 3-pointer for Green’s third quarter total.

Ellison had 6 points in the fourth quarter and four players each scored as the Vikings won going away.

Knapp had 7 points including 5-of-6 at the line while Kimbler and Brown each hit 3-pointers.

On Monday, Symmes Valley will host Western and Green visits St. Joseph.

Sym. Valley 11 17 16 14 = 58

Green 8 3 11 13 = 35

SYMMES VALLEY (4-3, 3-1): Jenna Malone 2 0 0-0 4, Allie Day 1 0 0-0 2, Desiree Simpson 2 0 0-2 4, Kylee Thompson 8 1 0-0 19, Hailee Gordon 4 0 0-0 8, Hailee Beckett 1 0-0 2, Carly Durst 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 2 0 0-0 4, Jayda Patterson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 1 1-4 35. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (1-3, 1-2): Anna Knapp 4 0 7-1015, Kasey Kimbler 1 2 3-4 11, Kaylee Christian 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Brady 0 0 1-2 1, Mylee Brown 0 2 0-0 6, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Isabella Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 6 4 11-16 35. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.