Lyda Patrick

Lyda Lorraine Patrick, 85, of Franklin Furnace, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

