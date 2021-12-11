Big 3rd quarter propels Panthers upset of Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The third time was the charm.

In their third game, the Chesapeake Panthers used an offensive scoring barrage in the third quarter to fuel a 75-65 upset of the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

The game was close throughout the first half before the Panthers took charge.

Dannie Maynard scored 6 points and Ben Bragg also scored 6 points including 4-for-4 at the foul line to give Chesapeake an 18-14 first quarter lead.

Kenny Sanderlin scored 7 points, Dariyonne Bryant 4 and Cooper Maxie hit a 3-pointer.

Tyler Duncan hit three 3-pointers and Sanderlin had 5 more points as Portsmouth cut the deficit to 35-33 at the break.

J.D. Daniels had 6 points, Maynard scored 5 and Bragg had 4 more as the Panthers held onto the lead.

Then came the third quarter explosion.

The Panthers outscored the Trojans 26-17 to open up 61-50 cushion.

Maynard and Levi Blankenship did most of the damage as they combined for 21 points in the quarter.

Maynard hit a 3-pointer and scored 12 points while Blankenship had a trey and scored 9 points. Bragg scored the other 5 points in the quarter.

Sanderlin scored 5 points and Bryant hit a triple and got 4 points for the Trojans.

In the fourth quarter, Portsmouth was forced to foul and the Panthers responded by connecting on 8-of-8 at the line. Blankenship was 4-for-4, Daniels 2-for-2 while Maynard and Bragg made one each.

For the game, Chesapeake made 17-of-20 free throws.

The Trojans attempted to make a comeback but could only outscore the Panthers 15-14. Sanderlin and Carr had 4 points each in the quarter.

Maynard led all scorers with 26 points for Chesapeake (2-1, 1-1). Blankenship had 17 points, Bragg 16 and Daniels 12 as four different players were in double figures.

Sanderlin scored 21 for the Trojans (2-2, 0-2) with Duncan hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 15 points and Bryant adding 10.

On Tuesday, Chesapeake visits Ironton and Portsmouth plays at Fairland.

Portsmouth 14 19 17 15 = 65

Chesapeake 18 17 26 14 = 75

PORTSMOUTH (2-2, 0-2): Devon Lattimore 1 0 0-0 2, Daewin Spence 1 0 0-0 2, Reade Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Duncan 0 4, 3-3 15, Kenny Sanderlin 9 0 3-4 21, Donovan Carr 2 1 0-0 7, Cooper Maxie 0 1 0-0 3, Dariyonne Bryant 3 1 1-2 10, Deandre Berry 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 17 8 7-9 65. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Duncan.

CHESAPEAKE (2-1, 1-1): Caleb Cox 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Blankenship 9 1 4-4 17, Dannie Maynard 9 1 5-6 26, Camron Shockley 0 0 0-00, J.D. Daniels 5 0 2-2 12, Braxton Oldaker 2 0 0-1 4, Ben Bragg 5 0 6-7 16. Totals: 26 2 17-20 75. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.