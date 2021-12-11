EDITORIAL: Planning pays off for village

Over the next year, residents of South Point will see the results of many projects that have either been under way or in the planning stages.

Water line replacement has been ongoing and the second phase of that is set to begin, while the village will see its first ever sidewalks, thanks to $800,000 from the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.

These upgrades follow work over the last few years on the village’s sewer plant, where a trickling tower and four clarifiers were replaced.

Meanwhile, the village will begin to do surveys on street and sewer issues, using Appalachian Regional Commission funding to study the problems and devise a plan for further improvements. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said this is to put the village in a good position for federal funds that could become available thanks to the passage of this year’s infrastructure package.

From applying for grants and securing funding to beginning work, all of these projects have been a long process for which we commend the mayor, village council and village administrator.

With these changes, aging infrastructure will be replaced and new additions can also be made.

It is thanks to solid leadership in the village that residents will see South Point have lasting upgrades that can be enjoyed by future generations.