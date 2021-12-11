Flyers rout East to give Wells first win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

This time, the St. Joseph Flyers didn’t start the game cold.

The Flyers got their offense going early as they jumped in front and went on to beat the Sciotoville East Tartans 54-35 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

The victory was the first for Jacob Wells as the Flyers’ head coach.

Kai Coleman scored 9 of the Flyers points in the first quarter including a 3-pointer as they took a 13-4 lead.

Michael Mahlmeister took over in the second quarter as he drained a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Zachary Johnson added 3 as the Flyers extended the lead to 25-14 at the half.

Landehn Pernell had 6 points and Keagan Jackson 4 in the second quarter for East (1-3, 0-3).

Johnson hit a trey and scored 6 points and Drew Brown had a triple as the Flyers went up 40-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points in the third for the Tartans.

East managed to get within 33-25 on two free throws by Austin Baughman, but a putback by Wesley Neal and a layup by Elijah Rowe opened up a 39-25 lead and the Flyers remained in control.

The Flyers’ defense held East to only 8 points in the fourth quarter to extend their lead.

Johnson and Mahlmeister had 4 points each, Rowe drained a 3-pointer and Coleman added 3 points as the Flyers scored 14 points.

Johnson had 15 points, Coleman scored 14 points and Mahlmeister 11 to pace the Flyers (1-3, 1-2).

Jackson scored 15 for East.

St. Joseph goes to Portsmouth Clay on Tuesday.

Sciotoville 4 10 13 8 = 35

St. Joseph 13 12 15 14 = 54

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-3, 0-2): Leviticus Justice 0 0 2-2 2, Kellen Gray 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Baughman 1 0 4-5 6, Bailey Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Flannery 0 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Mayhew 1 0 0-0 2, Keagan Jackson 4 1 4-4 15, Landehn Pernell 4 0 0-3 8, Tyell Baker 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Rase 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 11 1 10-16 35. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (1-3, 1-2): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Kai Coleman 4 1 3-4 14, Wesley Neal 2 0 0-0 4, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 4 1 0-1 11, Elijah Rowe 2 1 0-0 7, Aiden DeBoard 0 0 0-0 0, Dru Canter 0 0 0-0 0, Zachery Johnson 4 1 4-6 15, Drew Brown 0 1 0-2 3, Eli Ford 0 0 0-0 0, Matthew Heighton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5 7-13 54. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.