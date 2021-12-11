Lady Dragons fall to Waterford at Alley Classic

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ALBANY ­— It was a clash of traditionally good basketball programs.

In the Alley Classic on Saturday, the Fairland Lady Dragons battled the Waterford Lady Wildcats with the former state champion Lady Wildcats coming out on top, 54-33.

Fairland trailed just 21-14 after the first quarter as Tomi Hinkle scored 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers.

But Cara Tylor ha 7 points and Makenzie Suprano and Madison Hiener each had a pair of 3-pointers for Waterford (3-0).

The Lady Wildcats held Hinkle to 4 points and the Lady Dragons had just 6 points in the second quarter. Five different players scored as Waterford pulled away to a 35-20 lead at the half.

The scoring slowed in the third quarter as Waterford went up 43-27 and Fairland was unable to generate any offense in the fourth quarter as Kamryn Barnitz had 4 points and Hinkle got a bucket.

Hinkle was the offense with 21 points to lead Fairland (4-2).

Suprano had 15 points and Taylor 14 as nine different players scored for Waterford.

Fairland visits Chesapeake on Monday.

Fairland 14 6 7 6 = 33

Waterford 21 14 8 11 = 54

FAIRLAND (4-2): Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Butcher 0 0 0-0 0, Makena Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer Bree Allen 2 0 0-2 4, Tomi Hinkle 7 2 1-4 21, Kamryn Barnitz 3 0 0-0 6, Avery Byars 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 13 21-6 33. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Allen.

WATERFORD (3-0): Cara Taylor 2 1 7-8 14, Lilly Franchino 1 0 0-0 2, Mackenzie Suprano 3 3 0-0 15, Kendall Sury 1 0 0-0 2, Laykyn Jones 2 0 0-0 4, Morgan Sampson 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Hiener 0 2 0-0 6, Avery Wagner 1 0 2-4 4, Briana Offenburger 2 0 1-2 5, Kari Carney 0 0 0-0 0, Leah Ryan 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6 10-14 54. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.