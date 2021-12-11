Lady Hornets battle back to edge Ripley

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets dug themselves quite a hole. And they had themselves quite comeback.

Failing to score in the first quarter and trailing by double digits, the Lady Hornets rallied to beat the Ripley Lady Vikings 42-41 on Saturday.

Coal Grove (6-2) failed to hit any of 11 first quarter shots from the field and two foul shots as Ripley took an 11-0 lead.

“It was a nice comeback win. Ripley came in 3-0 and took an 11-0 lead. We finally started to make some shots with Abbey Hicks and Kaleigh scoring all our second quarter points,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“Those two continued to carry us in the second half. I’ll take the win, but I would like to see more balanced scoring.”

Murphy hit a 3-pointers and scored 9 points and Hicks nailed a pair of triples as Coal Grove got within 18-15 at the half.

Murphy followed her second quarter with a similar third quarter as she hit another trey and scored 9 more points with Hicks adding a 3-pointer and the Lady Hornets went ahead 31-29.

Mckennan Hall made a 3-pointers and scored 7 points and Sophia Nichols had 4 points as Ripley tried to overtake the Lady Hornets.

But the Lady Hornets were 7-of-9 at the foul line with Hicks going 6-for-6 and scoring 8 pints and Murphy was 1-of-2 at the line to help preserve the win.

Murphy scored 19 points and Hicks 17 for the Lady Hornets who were just 14-of-56 from the field a meager 25 percent.

Ripley (3-1) was led by Nichol with 24 points while Hall added 12. The Lady Vikings were 13-of-47 from the field for 28 percent.

Coal Grove 0 15 16 11 = 42

Ripley 11 7 11 12 = 41

COAL GROVE (6-2): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Elli Holmes 2 0 0-1 4, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 5 2 3-5 19, Abbey Hick 1 3 6-6 17, Rylee Harmon 1 0 0-0 2, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-56 9-12 42. 3-pt goals: 5. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

RIPLEY (3-1): Ellie Hosaflook 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Greathouse 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Shanklin 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Ryan 0 0 1-2 1, Corbin Casto 0 0 0-1 0, Kyanah Baldwin 0 0 4-8 4, Sophia Nichols 4 4 4-4 24, Camdymn Staats 0 0 0-0 0, Mckennan Hall 3 2 0-0 12. Totals: 13-47 9-15 41. 3-pt goals: 6. Fouls: 14. Fouled out; Nichols