ODOT: Public comment period open for State Route 378 slide repair

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s planning department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a slide repair project on State Route 378 in Lawrence County.

A landslide remediation project is proposed on the road at the 6.56 mile mark. The project includes the construction of a drilled shaft retaining wall and pavement repair. The project is located in a rural area of Windsor Township and will not require new right-of-way.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The state detour will be State Route 378 to State Route 217 to State Route 141 to State Route 378. The state detour is approximately 10.5 miles.

The local detour will be State Route 378 to Township Road101 (Yellow Creek Rd) to Township Road 168 (Symmes Creek – Yellow Creek Rd.) to State Route 378. The local detour is approximately 3.5 miles.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent state. The environmental commitment date Jan, 7, 2022.

The project is currently expected to be awarded May 23, 2022.

Written comments should be submitted by Dec. 29, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or e-mailed to greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.