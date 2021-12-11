ODOT weekly construction update

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• Solida Road Roundabout Improvement – Work will begin on a project to improve the Solida Road roundabout located on the southern end of the interchange of U.S. 52 and Solida Road starting November 10. At least one, 12-foot lane will be maintained throughout construction on Solida Road. Estimated completion: February 2022

• U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Additional single lane closures on U.S. 52 may be necessary to complete remaining work including joint sealing and pavement profiling at the State Route 93 interchange. At least one lane of U.S. 52 will be maintained in each direction at all times.

• State Route 243 Bridge Replacement – Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open with no restrictions. Any remaining work will be performed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed.

• State Route 775 Double Bridge Replacement – All remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Winter 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834