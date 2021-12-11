Redwomen hit the road to beat Athens

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ATHENS — The Rock Hill Redwomen became “roadies” on Saturday.

On their longest road trip of the season, the Redwomen downed the Athens Lady Bulldogs 56-33 on Saturday.

“It’s a good win, especially going on the road,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey. “Athens has struggled at times, but they are long and they are athletic. They make you work for what you get.”

Hadyn Bailey drained three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead a balanced offense for Rock Hill (5-1). Hazley Matthews scored 13 while Hope Easterling added 10.

Bailey Davis had 9 points for Athens (0-7).

Bailey hit two shots from beyond the arc as Rock Hill took a 10-6 first quarter lead. Haylie Mills had 4 points for Athens.

Bailey hit another trey and scored 5 points and Matthews hit a 3-pointer as the Redwomen opened up a 25-14 halftime lead.

Davis hit a 3-pointer and cored 6 of Athens 8 points in the quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs came out strong in the third quarter as Harper Bennett scored all 7 of her points while Kianna Benton and Davis each hit 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 39-31.

Aleigha Matney and Mathews each scored 4 points in the quarter for Rock Hill.

Since it was the fourth quarter, that meant the Redwomen would play its best defense and they did by holding Athens to 4 points.

The Lady Bulldogs began to foul and Rock Hill converted 7-of-12 free throws. Matthews had 6 points including 4 foul shots, Bailey was 2-for-3 at the line and both Matney and Easterling scored 4 points.

Rock Hill 10 15 14 17 = 56

Athens 6 8 17 4 = 35

ROCK HILL (5-1): Aleigha Matney 4 0 0-0 8, Hayleigh Risner 0 0 4-10 4, Hope Easterling 3 0 4-5 10, Hazley Matthews 2 1 6-8 13, Hadyn Bailey 2 3 2-4 15, Josie Kidd 1 0 1-2 2, J’lynn Risner 0 0 2-2 2, Emma Harper 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 4 20-32 56. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

ATHENS (0-7): Bailey Davis 1 2 1-2 9, Annie Moulton 0 0 0-0 0, Maeve Schwarzel 0 0 0-2 0, Harper Bennett 2 1 0-1 7, Emma Molde 0 0 0-0 0, Annika Benton 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Zuber 1 0 0-0 2, Haylie Mills 3 0 0-2 6, Asa Holcombe 1 0 4-6 6, Kianna Benton 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 9 4 5-13 35. Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Mills.