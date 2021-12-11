Vikings earn SOC win over New Boston, 68-62

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Forget the free stuff. We want to earn our points.

The Symmes Valley Vikings were a dismal 8-of-26 at the foul line which often means you will lose.

But thanks to a fourth quarter comeback and some strong shooting from the field, the Vikings rallied past the New Boston Tigers 68-62 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

The Vikings hit 27-of-55 field goal attempts for 49 percent and 6-of-15 from behind the arc for 40 percent to overcome their free throw shooting woes.

Symmes Valley (3-1, 3-0) had four players in double figures led by Ethan Patterson with 18 points. Dilen Caldwell scored 17 including four 3-pointers, Brayden Webb had 14 points and 8 rebounds and Levi Best added 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Grady Jackson had a game-high 29 points while Myles Beasley scored 22 for New Boston (3-3, 2-1).

New Boston took a 15-10 first quarter lead as Jackson hit a 3-pointers and scored 9 points and Beasley added another triple. Caldwell had a 3-pointer and 4 of the Vikings’ points.

Jackson made two more 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Beasley had 6 points as the Tigers extended their lead to 35-26 at the half.

Webb scored 5 points and Caldwell hit another 3-pointer for the Vikings.

Symmes Valley started its comeback in the third quarter as Patterson took charge by hitting a 3-pointer and scoring 9 points while Best had 6 more as the Vikings got within 46-43.

Beasley hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points but Jackson was limited to just three foul shots.

In the fourth quarter, Caldwell made two 3-pointers and scored 10 points, Patterson hit another shot from beyond the arc and had 5 points, Webb had 5 points including 3-for-6 at the foul line and Best scored 5 points but made only 1-of-5 free throw attempts.

The Vikings were just 6-of-16 from the line in the quarter.

Jackson had a 3-pointer and was 4-of-4 at the line, Beasley scored 5 and Brady Voiers added 4. The Tigers were 7-of-7 at the line in the quarter.

On Tuesday, Symmes Valley will visit Green.

New Boston 15 20 11 16 = 62

Sym. Valley 10 16 17 25 = 68

NEW BOSTON (3-3, 2-1): Devin Allard 2 0 1-2 5, Grady Jackson 5 4 7-8 29, Mikey McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, T.J. Curnutte 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Henon 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 7 2 2-5 22, Mark Rivers 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Jackon 0 0 0-2 0, Brady Voiers 2 0 2-2 6. Totals: 16 5 12-19 62. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (3-1, 3-0): Caden Brammer 2 0 0-2 4, Ethan Patterson 5 2 0-2 18, Dilen Caldwell 1 4 3-4 17, Brayden Webb 5 0 4-8 14, Levi Best 6 0 1-5 13, Logan Justice 0 0 0-5 0, Grayson Walsh 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 27-55 8-26 68. 3-pt. goals: 6-15. Rebounds: 10-O, 26-D = 36 (Best 9, Brammer 9, Webb 8). Assists: 10 (Best 4). Steals: 2 (Brammer, Walsh). Blocked shots: 2 (Patterson, Walsh). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.