David Michael Kitts, 59, of South Point, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at home.

Graveside service will be 2 P.M. Thursday at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point.

Visitation will be held from 12:45–1:45 p.m. at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

