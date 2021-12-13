Proctorville Christmas parade set for Thursday

PROCTORVILLE — The Proctorville Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue has announced its first annual Christmas Parade.

The department is inviting the public to come out and enjoy the festive occasion, which will have multiple participants, the most notable being Santa Claus.

The parade will start at 7 p.m., with the route beginning at the Proctorville Bingo Hall on County Road 775, then coming up to State Street and going through town to the Kroger parking lot.

Any business that would like to participate is asked to contact Tyler Hamlin at 740-861-6048.