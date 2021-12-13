Rain doesn’t dampen Reindeer Run success

Tim Gearhart

For The Ironton Tribune

FLATWOODS, Ky. ­— In spite of steady rain, the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. had a successful Breakfast with Santa and its second annual Reindeer Run 5K.

Even with a miserable weather forecast, more than 20 brave souls turned out for the club’s second Reindeer Run 5K and enjoyed a run or walk in the rain.

Fortunately, the temperature remained in the low 60s for the morning event that started and ended at the Russell Middle School cafeteria, where the breakfast of pancakes and sausage was being served.

The event was a fun run so times were not kept, but John Sloan of Huntington was the first to cross the finish line, and in under 20 minutes.

Runners were encouraged to come in costume with $25 gift cards on the line. Dwight Sapp of Piketon, Ohio, won for his Santa outfit and Becky Meadows of Ashland won for her elf costume.

Clay Coldiron, a Raceland Key Club member, won a card for his efforts at getting other students and teachers to participate.

The Reindeer Run had 11 sponsors and the Pancake Breakfast 19. Funds raised will go toward youth projects in Greenup County.

And run participants will receive a long sleeve shirt and a special reindeer Christmas ornament. They will be mailed in about a week.