Rain doesn’t dampen Reindeer Run success

Published 12:18 am Monday, December 13, 2021

By Staff Reports


Santa starts the Reindeer Run in a steady rain.  (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Santa and Mrs. Claus stay dry and warm as they mingle with people attending the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. , pancake breakfast on Saturday. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Becky Meadows, of Ashland, won a gift card for her Elf costume. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

Tim Gearhart

For The Ironton Tribune

FLATWOODS, Ky. ­— In spite of steady rain, the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. had a successful Breakfast with Santa and its second annual Reindeer Run 5K.

Even with a miserable weather forecast, more than 20 brave souls turned out for the club’s second Reindeer Run 5K and enjoyed a run or walk in the rain.

Fortunately, the temperature remained in the low 60s for the morning event that started and ended at the Russell Middle School cafeteria, where the breakfast of pancakes and sausage was being served.

The event was a fun run so times were not kept, but John Sloan of Huntington was the first to cross the finish line, and in under 20 minutes.

Runners were encouraged to come in costume with $25 gift cards on the line. Dwight Sapp of Piketon, Ohio, won for his Santa outfit and Becky Meadows of Ashland won for her elf costume.

Clay Coldiron, a Raceland Key Club member, won a card for his efforts at getting other students and teachers to participate.

The Reindeer Run had 11 sponsors and the Pancake Breakfast 19. Funds raised will go toward youth projects in Greenup County.

And run participants will receive a long sleeve shirt and a special reindeer Christmas ornament. They will be mailed in about a week.

More News

The reason you’re tired all the time is a numbers game

Proctorville Christmas parade set for Thursday

Water line project moving forward in Village of South Point

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: China must be punished for hurting American workers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite modern Christmas song?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...