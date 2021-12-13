The reason you’re tired all the time is a numbers game

Do you ever feel tired and frustrated, overworked and under-appreciated?

If so, the following funny, anonymous article is just for you:

“Yes, I’m tired. For several years, I’ve been blaming it on middle-age, iron poor blood, lack of vitamins, air pollution, water pollution, saccharin, obesity, dieting, underarm odor, yellow wax build-up, and a dozen other maladies that make you wonder if life is really worth living.

“But now I find out, it ain’t that.

“I’m tired because I’m overworked!

“The population of this country is 300 million. 184 million are retired. That leaves 116 million to do the work.

There are 75 million in school, which leaves 41 million to do the work. Of this total, there are 22 million employed by the government.

“That leaves 19 million to do the work. Four million are in the armed forces, which leaves 15 million to do the work.

Take from that total the 14,800,000 people who work for the state and city governments and that leaves 200,000 to do the work. There are 188,000 in hospitals, so that leaves 12,000 to do the work. Now, there are 11,998 people in prisons.

That leaves just 2 people to do the work. You and me. And you’re sitting there reading this. No wonder I’m tired!”

If you have ever felt that way, you are not alone.

A comedian once said, “God put me on earth to accomplish a certain number of tasks. Right now, I am so far behind I will never die!”

Even Jesus understood that the pressures of life can be overwhelming at times.

That’s why He said in Matthew 11:28-30, “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (NIV)

It is not God’s will for us to go through life, from one job to another, merely existing.

He understands our responsibilities and obligations…but He also knows that our bodies need rest and relaxation in order to function properly.

According to a Greek legend, in ancient Athens, a man noticed the great storyteller Aesop playing childish games with some little boys.

He laughed and jeered at Aesop, asking him why he wasted his time in such frivolous activity.

Aesop responded by picking up a bow, loosening its string, and placing it on the ground. Then he said to the critical Athenian, “Now answer this riddle if you can. Tell us what the unstrung bow implies.”

The man looked at it for several moments but had no idea what point Aesop was trying to make.

Aesop explained, “If you keep a bow always bent, it will break eventually; but if you let it go slack, it will be more fit for use when you want it.”

People are also like that. That’s why we all need to take time to rest.

I’m reminded of the fourth commandment in Exodus 20:9-11, “Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God. On it you shall not do any work, neither you, nor your son or daughter, nor your manservant or maidservant, nor your animals… For in six days the Lord made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, but he rested on the seventh day.” (NIV)

God didn’t need to rest on the seventh day because He doesn’t get tired.

However, He set the example for us to follow. Feeling tired and overworked? God says, “Let me give you rest!”

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.