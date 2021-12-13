Thomas Stapleton

Thomas Edwin Stapleton, 73, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Harbor Health Care in Ironton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce and Martin Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Saturday at 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

