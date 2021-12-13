Water line project moving forward in Village of South Point

SOUTH POINT — The Village of South Point tentatively awarded a $1,442,000 contract on Tuesday for the second phase of its water line project.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the project will be for Second and Third streets, from the sewer plant to Columbus Street.

He said the village has received a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission, as well as a zero percent loan the agency.

“So we have free money and cheap money,” he said, noting the remainder would be covered by obtaining a loan. Gaskin said the contract was awarded to the low bidder, Tribune Contracting, of South Point.

He said the village has also completed survey work, using Appalachian Regional Commission funds, for surveys on drainage on Billie Joy Drive and Auburn Avenue, as well as street work on Tiffany Lane.

He said this will allow the village to come up with a plan for these projects when funds from the infrastructure plan, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last month become available.

“The money we have is not big enough to do the work,” Gaskin said. “But, if we do a plan, when infrastructure money comes down, we will be ready.”

In other business, Gaskin said:

• The village is obtaining quotes on sewer projects in the Olde Farm area and Billie Joy Drive and ARC funds are being used to survey these areas.

• Community block development grants have come in for the community shelter at the village’s veterans park.

• The first phase of the village’s water project should be complete by the end of the year.

• Paving work should be done next year. He said the coming year will see more than “$5 million worth of work” done in the village between various projects.

• The council began discussion on updating its ordinance on mobile homes and trailers in the village.

• The council approved the 2022 budget, with total appropriations at $6.2 million.

The council is planning a work session in coming weeks, in addition to it regular monthly meeting.