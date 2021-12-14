Anthony Pemberton

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bro. Mike Huff officiating. Burial will follow at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, 430 55th St., Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to assist the family with arrangements.

