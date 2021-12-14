Composed Lady Vikings down Western

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD ­— No need to call a mechanic. There was not unknown rattle in the Lady Vikings’ machine.

Symmes Valley didn’t let the Western Lady Indians get them rattled as the Lady Vikings posted a 62-52 Southern Ohio Conference win on Monday.

“It was a nice win. Western played well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “The girls kept their composure and we got out of here with a big win.”

The Lady Vikings (5-3, 4-1) had four players in double figures led by Kylee Thompson with 19 points including three 3-pointers.

Jenna Malone scored 14 points while Desiree Simpson and Jordan Ellison had 13 points apiece.

Simpson and Malone each had 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Ellison was the big thief on the night with 8 steals.

Kenzi Ferneau scored a game-high 22 points while Jordyn Rittenhouse had 17 for Western (2-4, 2-2).

Ellison scored 6 points and Thompson 4 as the Lady Vikings took a 12-9 first quarter lead. Rittenhouse had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Lady Indians.

Simpson drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Thompson knocked down her own pair of 3-pointers and Ellison added a triple as Symmes Valley went up 31-25 at the half.

Rittenhouse hit two more treys and scored 7 points while Taylor Grooms hit a 3-pointer and had 4 points in the quarter.

Ferneau got the hot hand and scored 13 of Western’s 15 points in the third quarter that included a 3-pointer and 4-of-4 at the foul line and the Lady Indians cut the deficit to 45-40.

Thompson had another 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Malone scored 4 points to keep the Lady Vikings ahead.

Malone then scored 8 points in the fourth quarter and Thompson had 4 as the Lady Vikings outscored Western 17-12.

Ferneau had 9 more points in the quarter.

Symmes Valley will host East on Thursday.

Western 9 16 15 12 = 52

Sym. Valley 12 19 14 17 = 62

WESTERN (2-4, 2-2): Breleigh Tackett 0 0 2-2 2, Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 3 4-7 17, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 1-2 1, Taylor Grooms 1 1 1-3 6, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Beckman 1 0 0-0 2, Kenzl Ferneau 7 1 5-5 22. Totals: 12 5 13-19 52. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (5-3, 4-1): Jenna Malone 5 0 4-4 14, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 5 1 0-0 13, Desiree Simpson 2 3 1-4 13, Enola Cade 0 0 1-2 1, Kylee Thompson 5 3 0-0 19, Hailee Gordon 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Otsby 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7 6-10 62. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.