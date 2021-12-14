Donation to St. Joseph baseball in memory of John Riley
Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Former classmates of the late John Riley and other alumni were presented by Riley’s son and daughter prior to Monday’s game between the St. Joseph and Green girls’ basketball teams. Attending the presentation ceremony were, from left to right, former teammate Eric Rawlins, daughter Megan Riley, son John Tanner Riley and former teammate Ron McGraw. Riley was a three-sport standout for the Flyers who graduated in 1985. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)