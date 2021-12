Jackie Carpenter

Jackie Dale Carpenter, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Sue Carpenter.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior.

Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.