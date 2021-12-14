Lady Dragons bounce back with win over Lady Panthers

Published 2:06 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE ­— The Fairland Lady Dragons needed a bounce back game.

And boy did they bounce.

After a loss on Saturday to Waterford, the Lady Dragons erupted in the first quarter and cruised past the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 59-27 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

The Lady Dragons wasted little time getting its bounce on as they raced to a 25-2 first quarter lead as Kylee Bruce scored 7 points including a 3-pointer, Tomi Hinkle got 6 points and Bree Allen had 5.

Allen scored 11 points in the second quarter and Bruce added 5 more as the lead went to 41-12.

Kate Ball had 4 points while Hannah Webb and Erin Hicks each hit 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers.

Fairland continued to pull away in the third quarter as Allen had 6 points and the lead ballooned to 55-17.

Chesapeake outscored Fairland 10-4 in the fourth quarter as Ball went 4-for-4 at the foul line.

Allen had a game-high 22 points to lead Fairland (6-2, 5-0). Bruce had 11 points and Hinkle added 10.

Chesapeake (2-4, 1-4) was led by Ball with 10 points with Hicks adding 8.

On Thursday, Fairland goes to Rock Hill for a pivotal OVC game while Chesapeake visits Gallipolis.

Fairland           25        16        14        4          =          59

Chesapeake     2          10        5          10        =          27

FAIRLAND (4-2, 5-0): Reece Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Makena Black 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Spencer 1 0 0-0 2, Kaylee Salyer 0 1 0-0 3, Bree Allen 8 0 6-10 22, Tomi Hinkle 3 1 1-3 10, Kamryn Barnitz 1 0 0-0 2, Avery Byars 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 2 0 0-0 4, Kylee Bruce 3 1 2-4 11. Totals: 19 4 9-17 59. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (2-4, 1-4): Kandace Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 0 4-4 10, Brooklyn McComas 1 0 2-3 4, Hannah Webb 1 1 0-0 5, Erin Hicks 1 2 0-0 8. Totals: 6 3 6-9 27. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

