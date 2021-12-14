Man arraigned on murder charge

A man accused of shooting a man to death last week was in Ironton Municipal Court on Monday.

Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is accused of shooting of Anthony W. Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, in the upper right thigh and leaving him bleeding in his driveway on County Road 53 on Thursday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, Pemberton was being treated by EMS but was unresponsive to questions. He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton, but was later pronounced dead.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a warrant for murder for Scott’s arrest.

On Sunday afternoon, Scott turned himself into the sheriff’s office and was accompanied by his attorney, Rick Faulkner.

On Monday afternoon, Scott was arraigned on first-degree felony murder charge in Ironton Municipal Court.

Judge Kevin Waldo set Scott’s bond at $500,000 cash or surety. Scott is still being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

He will have a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. The case will go to the Lawrence County Grand Jury at a later date for consideration of taking the case to trial.