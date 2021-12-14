Redwomen shut down Lady Pointers in OVC

Published 2:09 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Jim Walker

PEDRO ­— It was shut down time.

The Rock Hill Redwomen turned in a shutdown defensive performance as they beat the South Point Lady Pointers 44-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“Overall, defensively everybody just did their part. We played eight girls and they all played phenomenal defensively. To hold a team to 21 points is pretty impressive,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

“Hayleigh Risner had a phenomenal night. She was rebounding and blocking shots. As a team, we’re learning our roles and we’re getting better.”

Emma Harper had 4 points and Hadyn Bailey hit a 3-pointer as Rock Hill took a 10-8 first quarter lead.

Sarah Mitchell knocked down a pair of triples and Karmen Bruton sank 2 foul shots to account for the Lady Pointers’ total.

The Redwomen got their offense going in the second quarter as Hazley Matthews and Bailey each scored 5 points and hit a 3-pointer while Risner scored 4 points and the lead grew to 28-12 at the break.

South Point managed just 4 foul shots in the quarter — two each by Mitchell and Keona Hopkins.

Each team scored just 5 points in the third quarter before Bailey drained her third trifecta and scored 5 points and 4 different players scored as Rock Hill’s defense limited the Lady Pointers to just 4 points.

The Lady Pointers got 2 free throws each from Mitchell and Bruton for their points in the quarter.

Bailey scored 15 points and had 2 assists with Matthews getting 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks for Rock Hill (6-1, 5-1). Risner had 14 rebounds and 6 blocks while J’lynn Risner had 11 rebounds.

Hope Easterling, Hayleigh Risner and Matthews all had 2 steals.

Mttchell had 10 points for South Point (2-5, 2-3) which made just 4 shots from the field.

On Thursday, Rock Hill will host Fairland in a battle for first place while South Point entertains Coal Grove.

South Point     8          4          5          4          =          21

Rock Hill         10        18        5          11        =          44

SOUTH POINT (2-5, 2-3): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 1 0 0-0 2, Sarah Mitchell 0 2 4-4 10, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Trina Green 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Keona Hopkins 0 0 2-2 2, Karmen Bruton 0 1 4-7 7, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 3 10-13 21. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (6-1, 4-1): Aleigha Matney 0 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Risner 2 0 1-3 5, Hope Easterling 1 0 0-0 2, Hazley Matthews 3 2 0-0 12, Hadyn Bailey 2 3 0-1 13, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 3 0 0-1 6, Emma Harper 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 13 5 1-5 44. Rebounds: 42 (H. Risner 14 J. Risner 11, Matthews 8). Assists: 3 (Bailey 2). Steals: 7 (Easterling, Matthews, H. Risner 2). Blocks: 10 (H. Risner 6, Matthews 3). Turnovers: 3. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

