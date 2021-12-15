Casa Grande Angel Tree a success

SOUTH POINT — For the past few weeks, customers of Casa Grande have been greeted by the sight of an Angel Tree upon entering the Mexican restaurant.

And owner Carlos Ortiz said they have stepped up and made Christmas brighter for those in need.

Ortiz said the tree featured tags, bearing the Christmas wishes of special needs children, as given to the restaurant by NECCO, who were seeking providers.

Customers could then purchase the gifts on the wish lists and drop them off at the restaurant.

“The community members were able to buy gifts for every single one on the tree,” he said. “It’s great.”

In addition to the tree, the restaurant took part in another charitable mission this week.

Ortiz said they were hosting families after Monday’s Lawrence County Shop-with-a-Cop event and would be serving a meal to 125 people.