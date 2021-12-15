Flyers Holiday Tournament schedule

Published 11:36 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

The St. Joseph Flyers and Lady Flyers will hold their second Flyers’ Holiday Tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Parish Life Center. Here is the schedule and approximate times:

Flyers Holiday Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 16

Boys’ Semifinals

Wayne, W.Va. vs. Covenant, 5:30

Rose Hill vs. St. Joseph, 7:30

Friday, Dec. 17

Girls’ Semifinals

Rock Hill vs. Lucasville Valley, 5:30

St. Patrick vs. St. Joseph, 7:30

Saturday, Dec. 18

Girls’ Consolation, 10 a.m.

Girls’ championship, 11:45 a.m.

Boys’ consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Boys’ championship, 3:15 p.m.

