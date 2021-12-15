Flyers Holiday Tournament schedule
Published 11:36 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021
The St. Joseph Flyers and Lady Flyers will hold their second Flyers’ Holiday Tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Parish Life Center. Here is the schedule and approximate times:
Thursday, Dec. 16
Boys’ Semifinals
Wayne, W.Va. vs. Covenant, 5:30
Rose Hill vs. St. Joseph, 7:30
Friday, Dec. 17
Girls’ Semifinals
Rock Hill vs. Lucasville Valley, 5:30
St. Patrick vs. St. Joseph, 7:30
Saturday, Dec. 18
Girls’ Consolation, 10 a.m.
Girls’ championship, 11:45 a.m.
Boys’ consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 3:15 p.m.