Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

John Gorby

John Frederick Gorby, 92, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Dara Gorby.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family requests that masks be worn.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

