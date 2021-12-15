Kentucky first lady announces toy drive for those impacted by tornadoes

FRANKFORT — Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced that donations are being collected for children who were impacted by the tornadoes that devastated the Bluegrass State earlier this week.

“There are children who were looking forward to a visit from Santa and they’ve lost their homes, they’ve lost their family and they have lost their community,” Beshear told CNN’s Newsroom program on Tuesday. “They’ve lost that sense of security. I was able to do was to set up this toy drive in order to hopefully bring some joy into a time of severe sadness to the children of western Kentucky and their families.”

Drop off locations are set up throughout Kentucky and will be taking donations through Saturday, Dec. 18.

One of those is at the Kentucky State Police post at 5975 U.S. 60 in Ashland, where donations can be made 24 hours a day.

All items donated should be new, unwrapped and in original packaging. Donations are being taken for infants through teens, with toys, books, electronics and $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards accepted.

No clothes are needed at this time.

For more information, visit: https://governor.ky.gov/toydrive.