Lady Flyers rally in 4th quarter to top New Boston

Published 11:34 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Jim Walker

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON ­— The St. Joseph Lady Flyers saved their best for last.

The Lady Flyers turned in a strong performance no both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter as they rallied to beat the New Boston Lady Tigers 46-38 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

The Lady Flyers (3-4, 3-3) outscored New Boston 18-9 in the fourth quarter as Bella Whaley had 6 points and Gracie Damron scored all 6 of her points. Addie Phillabaun added 3 points and Emily Litton was 2-of-2 from the line.

Cadence Williams scored 7 of New Boston’s 9 points in the fourth quarter including a 3-pointer. The Lady Tigers were just 4-of-8 from the line and finished the game making just 14-of-26 free throws.

Whaley scored 7 points including a trifecta and Litton added 4 points as St. Joseph took an 11-9 lead

New Boston was 5-of-6 from the foul line in the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers cut the deficit to just 18-17 at the half by outscoring St. Joseph 8-7 in the second quarter. Whaley had another triple and scored all 7 of the Lady Flyers’ points.

Whitley had 5 points and Cadence Williams hit a 3-pointer and had 4 points in the third quarter as New Boston rallied to take a 29-28 lead.

Whaley scored 8 of the 10 St. Joseph points in the third quarter with Laiken Unger added a key basket to keep the Lady Flyers close.

But then came the decisive fourth quarter as the Lady Flyers picked up their offense and clamped down on defense.

Whaley had a huge game with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Damron had 8 rebounds and Unger grabbed 6.

Williams scored 15 and Kenzie Whitley 12 for New Boston (3-5, 2-2).

St. Joseph plays in Flyers’ Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday.

St. Joseph        11        7          10        18        =          46

New Boston    9          8          12        9          =          38

  1. JOSEPH (3-4, 3-3): Gracie Damron 2 0 3-6 7, Addie Philabaun 1 0 1-4 3, Laiken Unger 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Litton 2 0 2-2 6, Bella Whaley 10 2 2-2 28, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2 8-14 46. Rebounds: 34 (Whaley 13, Damron 8, Unger 6, Philabaun 4, Litton 3). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (3-5, 2-2): Kenzie Whitley 3 0 6-10 12, Dylan O’Rourke 1 0 2-2 4, Cadence Williams 2 2 5-8 15, Cassie Williams 1 0 0-0 2, McKylie Voiers 2 0 1-6 5, Julie Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Boyer 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2 14-26 38. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Voiers.

More z RSS Twitter

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps

Pointers beat Gallipolis, take sole possession of OVC lead

Hornets get rolling to beat Redmen

Porter, Dragons turn back Trojans

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite modern Christmas song?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...