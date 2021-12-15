Marshall adds 27 football recruits to program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head coach Charles Huff has announced the Thundering Herd’s December newcomers in the 2022 football recruiting class. The group features 27 student-athletes and includes 12 who are mid-year enrollees.

“We have made tremendous strides in this recruiting class,” said Marshall head coach Charles Huff. “I think we addressed some immediate issues and also elevated the talent level on our team.

“We also wanted to even out the roster. It was a little lopsided at some positions and we have some gaps there. I want to give a big shoutout to Mike Villagrana, our General Manager, and his department. They did a phenomenal job all year of making sure that our recruiting efforts matched our intensity on the field.”

The Thundering Herd has one five-star prospect, one four-star and 25 more as three-stars by ESPN.com, Rivals.com or 247Sports.com – or some combination of the three.

Marshall’s class is currently ranked 48th nationally by Rivals.com, a program-high, and is the highest among those who have made a commitment to Group of Five membership, moving forward.

Below are biographical capsules on each Marshall newcomer:

Anthony Dunn, Jr.

Position, Height, Weight: DT, 6-5, 250

School: Seminole

Hometown: Sanford, Fla.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Georgia State, Tennessee-Martin and Youngstown State … Played both defensive end and defensive tackle at Seminole … Runs the 40-yard dash in 5.0 seconds … Earned a Top 5 finish for his class at the UCF Big Man Camp last June … Helped lead Seminole to an 11-2 record as a senior.

Trent Fraley

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-2, 290

School: Moon

Hometown: Moon Township, Pa.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Received offers from Robert Morris and St. Francis, Pa. … Played both offensive and defensive tackle for Moon, earning first team all-conference honors on the offensive side … Finalist for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award, an honor that is given annually to the WPIAL’s most outstanding lineman … Squats 500 pounds … Father Hank played 11 years (123 starts) in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams and currently coaches the offensive line for the Detroit Lions.

Isaiah Gordon

Position, Height, Weight: RB, 6-1, 180

School: Mainland

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Illinois, Rutgers, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, South Florida, UCF, Eastern Kentucky and Furman … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds and boasts a vertical leap of 36 inches … Squats 455 pounds with a deadlift of 425 … As a senior, he scored 16 total touchdowns (15 rushing) and ran for 741 yards … Played linebacker as well … Also played baseball and ran track at Mainland.

Gabriel Grubbs

Position, Height, Weight: S, 6-0, 194

School: Dallas Christian

Hometown: Dallas, Tx.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Arizona, Air Force and Army … Helped Dallas Christian to two state titles, earning first team all-state honors twice, as well … Was named district MVP as a senior and was the district’s defensive MVP as a junior … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds, with a shuttle of 3.97 and a vertical leap of 33.5 inches … Squats 365 pounds … Also played baseball at Dallas Christian.

Chase Harrison

Position, Height, Weight: QB, 6-2, 205

School: Centerville

Hometown: Centerville, Ohio

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Louisville, Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, Eastern Kentucky and Penn … Threw for 2,668 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior … Has 92 career touchdown passes for 8,816 yards … Named AP All-Ohio and, throughout the course of his career, earned All-America honors from Blue-Grey, Lemming Report, MaxPreps and adidas … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.82 seconds with a shuttle of 4.38 … Has a vertical leap of 30.5 inches with a deadlift of 315 pounds and a 300-pound squat … Also played basketball at Centerville.

Leon Hart, Jr.

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-1, 210

School: Edison

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, USC, West Virginia, App State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Utah State, Florida A&M and Tennessee State … First-team all-state honoree … Played outside linebacker at Edison.

Jacobie Henderson

Position, Height, Weight: CB, 5-10, 187

School: Catawba Ridge

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Akron, Army, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee, Navy, Old Dominion, N.C. Central and Richmond … Earned all-region and all-state honors at Catawba Ridge … Played wide receiver as well … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds with a shuttle of 4.4 … Also played basketball and ran track.

D’yoni Hill

Position, Height, Weight: CB, 6-2, 175

School: Gainesville

Hometown: Gainesville, Fla.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Arkansas State, Ball State, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Georgia State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Troy and Austin Peay … Also played wide receiver at Gainesville … Competes on the track and field team as a member of the 4×100 relay team that earned a spot in the 3A state finals during his junior season.

Trent Holler

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-2, 311

School: Greater Latrobe/East Carolina

Hometown: Latrobe, Pa.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Transfer from East Carolina … Rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2019 (while at Greater Latrobe HS) by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Ball State, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Ohio, Albany, Delaware, Duquesne, Elon, Fordham, Lehigh, Maine, Notre Dame of Ohio, Robert Morris and Youngstown State … Saw action in six games in 2021, starting against Charleston Southern … Four-time All-WPIAL 5A all-conference selection on offense and three times at defensive end … Also competed in basketball and track at Greater Latrobe.

Maurice Jones

Position, Height, Weight: RB, 5-9, 185

School: Killian

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Florida State, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Miami, Syracuse, West Virginia, Southern Miss and UAB … Helped lead Killian to a 12-2 record during his senior campaign, where he also served as the Cougars’ kick returner.

Khalan Laborn

Position, Height, Weight: RB, 5-11, 205

School: Bishop Sullivan Catholic/Florida State

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.

Transfer from Florida State … Rated as a five-star prospect in the class of 2017 (while at Bishop Sullivan Catholic) by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Miami, Mississippi, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Charlotte and Old Dominion … Rated the nation’s #1 all-purpose back by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Ranked 23rd overall in the 2017 class by Rivals.com … Rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 at FSU.

AG McGhee

Position, Height, Weight: S, 5-11, 175

School: Chipley

Hometown: Chipley, Fla.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Received offers from Army, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee-Martin … Played defensive back and running back as well … Boasts a 40-yard dash of 4.5 seconds with a shuttle of 4.1 … Squats 430 pounds … Also played basketball at Chipley.

Dainsus Miller

Position, Height, Weight: S, 5-11, 160

School: Creekside

Hometown: Fairburn, Ga.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Buffalo, East Carolina, UAB, UCF … Also played running back.

Tariq Montgomery

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-5, 296

School: St. Vincent-St. Mary

Hometown: Akron, Ohio

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Received offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Montana … Earned first team all-state honors … Played left tackle as a senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary, after playing on the right side as a junior and right guard during his sophomore campaign … Also competes on the track and field team in the shot put and discus … Deadlifts 435 pounds with a squat of 400 … Father Jack played offensive tackle at Toledo and mother Taronda was a cheerleader at Akron.

Andrew Morris

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-2, 220

School: Mesquite

Hometown: Gilbert, Az.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Received offers from New Mexico, Idaho, Northern Arizona … Played middle linebacker and wide receiver … Helped lead Mesquite to two state titles, with 53 catches for 997 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior … Picked off three passes and recovered a fumble as a senior … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds with a vertical leap of 32.5 inches … Squats 405 pounds with a bench press of 335 … Also plays baseball and basketball.

Isaiah Norman

Position, Height, Weight: DB, 6-1, 210

School: Cordova/Austin Peay

Hometown: Memphis, Tn.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Transfer from Austin Peay … Rated as a two-star prospect in the class of 2017 (out of Cordova HS) by 247Sports.com … Played in 42 games for the Governors over the course of his career, with 137 tackles, 13 passes defended, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … At Cordova, he was named to the Tennessee 6A All-Region Team … Recorded 80 tackles as a senior … Also competed in track and field.

Toby Payne

Position, Height, Weight: TE, 6-5, 230

School: Poca

Hometown: Poca, W.Va.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Kent State, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo, WKU … Also plays basketball … Caught 16 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore to go with 42 catches for 985 yards and 15 scores during his junior season … Also played basketball and baseball at Poca.

Cam Pedro

Position, Height, Weight: WR, 5-11, 170

School: Collins Hill

Hometown: Suwanee, Ga.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Named to SBLive’s 2021 fan-voted all-star team … Earned first team all-region honors at wide receiver as a senior … Helped lead Collins Hill to a state championship during his senior season and a berth in the state finals as a junior … Also played cornerback … Competed on Collins Hill’s track and field team.

Cole Pennington

Position, Height, Weight: QB, 6-2, 196

School: Sayre

Hometown: Versailles, Ky.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Akron, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee-Martin … Helped lead Sayre to an 8-1 record a junior … Also played free safety at Sayre … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.87 seconds with a shuttle of 4.44 … Plays basketball as well … Father Chad is a Marshall Hall of Famer, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons (New York Jets, Miami Dolphins) and is a member of the University’s Board of Governors.

Bryan Robinson

Position, Height, Weight: WR, 6-1, 207

School: Palm Beach Central/Florida State

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Transfer from Florida State … Rated as a four-star prospect in the class of 2020 (while at Palm Beach Central HS) by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Marshall, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, UCF and South Florida … Ranked as the 25th best receiver nationally by Rivals.com … Checked in at #209 in the ESPN 300 … As a senior, helped lead Palm Beach Central to the regional semifinal round of the 8A state playoffs.

Elijah Russell

Position, Height, Weight: DT, 6-6, 225

School: Trinity Catholic

Hometown: Ocala, Fla.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan State, Utah, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arkansas State, FIU, Middle Tennessee, South Florida, Southern Miss, UAB, WKU, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M … Also plays power forward on the basketball team at Trinity Catholic … Posted 12 sacks in seven games and had 50 tackles from his defensive end spot as a junior.

Sean Sallis

Position, Height, Weight: TE, 6-4, 201

School: Creekview

Hometown: Carrollton, Tx.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Connecticut, Fresno State, Liberty, New Mexico, Tulane, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Howard, Illinois State, Morgan State and Texas A&M-Commerce … Also saw action at wide receiver at Creekview … Caught 48 passes for 874 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior … Was a member of the Creekview basketball and track and field teams as well.

Andre Sam

Position, Height, Weight: S, 6-1, 180

School: Iowa/McNeese State

Hometown: Iowa, La.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Transfer from McNeese State … Two-time first team All-Southland Conference selection … Second team All-Louisiana as a junior … Recorded 179 career tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, five interceptions, 20 passes defended and a fumble recovery … At Iowa HS: earned all-state honors at wide receiver and kick returner … Caught 48 passes for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, helping Iowa to a berth in the state quarterfinals … Caught 178 career passes for 2,593 yards and 31 touchdowns … Also ran track, as he was district champion in the long jump and a member of the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relay teams.

Jalen Slappy

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-6, 280

School: Eastmoor

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Received offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion, Toledo … Played offensive tackle and defensive end at Eastmoor … Was named one of the top offensive tackles in the state by OhioPreps.

James Smyre

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-3, 220

School: Central-Phenix

Hometown: Columbus, Ga.

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Received offers from WKU and Tennessee State … Earned all-region honors twice … Played defensive end and middle linebacker in high school … Helped lead Central to a 13-1 record as a senior … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds with a squat of 315 pounds.

AJ Turner

Position, Height, Weight: RB, 6-1, 190

School: Life Christian

Hometown: Richmond, Va.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Northwestern, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Air Force, Akron, App State, Army, Buffalo, East Carolina, FIU, Kent State, Liberty, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Fordham, James Madison and William & Mary … Also played strong safety in high school.

Quentin Williams

Position, Height, Weight: DT, 6-4, 230

School: Mallard Creek/Miami

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Transfer from Miami … Rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2020 (while at Mallard Creek HS) by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty and WKU … Rated as the #25 weakside defensive end nationally by 247Sports.com … Helped lead Mallard Creek to the second round of the N.C. 4A playoffs … Had 84 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks in an all-conference varsity career.

Matthew Yuschak

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-7, 275

School: River Ridge

Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Named a Top 10 Top Offensive Lineman candidate by GAVarsity … Received an invitation to play in the Georgia vs. Florida High School Showcase following his senior campaign … Also pitched and played first base for the River Ridge baseball team.

Peter Zamora

Position, Height, Weight: QB, 6-0, 200

School: Westside

Hometown: Anderson, S.C.

Will enroll for the spring 2022 semester … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Also received an offer from Florida Atlantic … Claimed first team all-region honors as a junior … Threw for more than 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns in two years at Westside … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds, with a deadlift of 385 pounds … Also possesses a vertical leap of 30 inches with a squat of 300 pounds.

2022 Newcomers

Anthony Dunn, Jr. DT 6-5 250 Sanford, Fla. Seminole

Trent Fraley OL 6-2 290 Moon Township, Pa.