Property transfers

• Shelter Haus Group LLC to Jeffrey A. Blanton and Debra A. Davis Blanton, Pedro, $65,000

• The Estate of Jack W. Cundiff to Paul Short and Wendy Short, Proctorville, $150,000

• Larry C. Napier and Laura Louise Napier to Dwayne Butts and Deborah Butts, Proctorville, $44,900

• Christopher B. McClure and Casaundra A. McClure to Debra Townsend and Christopher French, Proctorville, $110,000

• Paul E. Hazinski II and Kimberly Lucas-Hazinski to Christopher McClure and Casaundra Ann McClure, Proctorville, $199,900

• Heath Brownstead and Lori Brownstead to Kyle Hankins and Ali Hankins, Ironton, $250,000

• William E. Rose, Trustee of The Rose Family Trust dated March 26, 2003 to Mary Kaiser, South Point, $128,500

• Black Oak Real Estate LLC to Nancy J. Porter, Ironton, $139,000

• Julia A. Webb FKA Julia A. Shope to Jepsey Murrell, Ironton, $44,000

• The Estate of Danny Ray Kendrick to Kyle Lawhorn AKA Kyle Scott Lawhorn and Cassandra Lawhorn AKA Cassandra A. Lawhorn, Chesapeake, $230,000

• Charles R. Fitzpatrick and Pamela J. Miller-Fitzpatrick to Ethan T. Fitzpatrick, South Point, $121,000

• William F. Kleinman and Sharon Kay Kleinman to Michael Wilson, Ironton, $8,000

• Clifford G. Wilson III to Michael and Christi Brummitt, Proctorville, $275,000

• MVB Bank Inc. to Thomas G. Montavon, Chesapeake, $31,500

• Trina Williams and Willard Eugene Williams to William K. Adkins Jr. and Kelli L. Adkins, South Point, $201,000

• Mickey Schenerg to Willard E. Williams and Trina Williams, South Point, $79,000

• Zackery Michael Ray Botkins to Charles Sisler and Angela L. Sisler, Ironton, $54,660

Alissa N. Anaya to Southern Land LLC, Ironton, $75,000

• Mark A. Henson and Kayla E. Henson to Terry D. Delawder and Marrissa Delawder, Ironton, $172,000

• Melinda Johnson to Mark Henson and Kayla Henson, South Point, $200,000

• Raymond L. Payne Trust to Sidney Payne, Ironton, $72,500

• Carlos Albert Gullo to Moriah Noelle Myers, Proctorville, $273,500

• Gary D. Hensley and Heather D. Hensley to James M. Rucker and Wilma J. Rucker, Fayette, $220,000

• James C. Love and Lisa M. Love to Ernest B. Hall III and Tara R. Hall, Proctorville, $158,950

Barbara J. Hodge Thornburgh to Paul L. Johnson and Stacy Johnson, Chesapeake, $50,000

• Lochlan A. McCallister Trust to Brittney R. Crager, Windsor, $35,000

• Mika Martin, Cynthia L. Bruce, Cheryl D. Gesing, Tiffany E. Schmigotzki to Richard A. Rogers and Jill A. Rogers, South Point, $318,996

• Roger Wood and Brenda Wood to Francesca Elesa Karle, Union, $35,000

• Tanna Adkins to JMC Real Estate Company LLC, Ironton, $25,700

• Tracy V. Rowsey and Tammy K. Rowsey to NRZ Passthrough Trust VII, South Point, $53,534

• Mary Lou Mullins to Roger R. Smith and Dorothy S. Smith, Ironton, $29,900

• Harley and Freda Fliehman to Kristen Carman, $18,000

• Lana Gail Conner and John Timothy Conner to Phyllis Combs, Proctorville, $135,000

• Lucinda Catherine Baker, by Mark E. Baker, Executor to Donald Elder, Proctorville, $55,000

• Shirley Lykins and Jeffrey Lykins to Dana Dornon, South Point, $150,000

• James C. Davis to Shanna May Wells and Bradley Wells, Proctorville, $165,500

• Estate of James Donald Keffer Jr. to Jase Chanier Patterson, Ironton, $157,500

• Lillie A. Riley to KBA Properties LLC, Coal Grove, $10,000

• Rose Marie Bowles ET AL to Ronald Dunlap and Amy L. Dunlap, Ironton, $99,000

• Kathleen Mittendorf and Russell L. Mittendorf to Keith Sansom and Sarah Sansom, Ironton, $175,000

• Taylor R. and Hiram Moore and Phillip D. Adkins to Vanessa R. Nicely, Chesapeake, $25,000

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Mr. Cooper to Parket Steven Burkett, South Point, $65,000

• Selb Family Irrevocable Trust to Troy G. Haayer and Peggie Haayer, Ironton, $160,000

• Carolyn J. Adams to Field of Dreams Properties LLC, South Point, $80,000

• New Beginnings Behavioral Health LLC to CTC Residences 322 Spruce St LLC, Ironton, $110,000

• TLZ Properties LLC to Rose M. Ashworth, Chesapeake, $30,000

• Mary Alice Schmitter, Karl L. Schmitter ET AL to Field of Dreams Properties LLC, Chesapeake, $45,000

• Glenford Michael Carroll AKA G. Michael Carroll and Jo Ann Carroll to Susan L. Lester and James R. Lester, Proctorville, $ 25,000

• James J. Mains III and Vickie J. Mains Revocable Trust to Chelsea Dannielle Jenkins and Betty Jo Bailey, Ironton, $139,300

• Jennifer and Matthias Krampe and William and Michelle Highberger to Amanda Pitsenbarger and Lee Anthony Pitsenbarger, Proctorville, $299,900

• Rachel A. Hughes and Johnny Hughes to Louis J. Catignani III and Rayberta A. Catignani, Ironton, $116,900