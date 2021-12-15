Robert Harber

Robert Harber

Robert J. Harber, 76, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Preston Harber.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

