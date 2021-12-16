ADN graduates pinned during OUS ceremony

Ohio University Southern has announced its list of Fall 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates.

Those students were recognized during a pinning ceremony at the Southern Campus on Thursday, Dec. 9.

This year’s Outstanding Nursing Student was Julie Mootz, of Kitts Hill. The Outstanding Nursing award goes to the students in each program with the highest GPA.

During her speech, Mootz said she was representing all her classmates, not just herself.

“You’re standing here because you made it, and that makes you outstanding,” she said.

The Spirit of Nursing Award goes to students nominated by other students and supported by the faculty. This year’s recipient was Erica Parsons, of Grayson, Kentucky.

Parsons said she was “honored and humbled” to be chosen by her classmates.

All ADN graduates are listed alphabetically by city and state of residence:

OHIO

IRONTON: Morgan Hopper, Alyssia Rowe and Tanner Wilson.

KITTS HILL: Julie Mootz.

LUCASVILLE: Maddy Kuhn.

PROCTORVILLE: Zeke Ramey.

SOUTH POINT: Charlee Duncan, Reece Duncan and Valerie McCarty.

THURMAN: Leah Sayre.

WHEELERSBURG: Maddy Evans.

KENTUCKY

ASHLAND: Simarf Adams, Aaron Barrett, Corie Bradley and Robin McGlawn.

FLATWOODS: Timothy Timberlake.

GRAYSON: Erica Parsons.

RUSH: Raegan Ferguson.

SOUTH SHORE: Hannah Evans and Brooklyn Wright.

WEST VIRGINIA

HUNTINGTON: Hannah Leffingwell and Casey Watts.