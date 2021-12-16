Flyers’ Holiday Tournament Schedule & Results

Published 9:04 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

The St. Joseph Flyers Holiday Tournament got underway on Thursday with the boys’ side of the tournament. Wayne, W.Va., beat Covenant 52-28 in the first game and St. Joseph downed Rose Hill 54-39 in the second game.

St. Joseph will face Wayne at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in the finals following the consolation game between Rose Hill and Covenant.

The girls’ side of the tournament will be Friday with the consolation and championship games on Saturday.

Flyers Holiday Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 16

Boys’ Semifinals

Wayne, W.Va. 52, Covenant 28

St. Joseph 54, Rose Hill, Ky. 39

Friday, Dec. 17

Girls’ Semifinals

Rock Hill vs. Lucasville Valley, 5:30

St. Patrick vs. St. Joseph, 7:30

Saturday, Dec. 18

Girls’ Consolation, 10 a.m.

Girls’ championship, 11:45 a.m.

Covenant vs. Rose Hill, 1:30 p.m.

Wayne vs. St. Joseph, 3:15 p.m.

