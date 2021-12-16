Hornets get rolling to beat Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE ­— The beginning had nothing to do with the middle or the end.

Coal Grove fell behind early but recovered and rolled to a 60-39 win over the Rock Hill Redmen in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Noah Doddridge gave Rock Hill a quick start as he scored 13 points including a 3-pointer as the Redmen went up by 6 points in the first quarter.

But Trevor Hankins had 6 points including a half-court basket at the buzzer to get the Hornets within 18-15.

Hankins hit two more trifectas and scored 8 points while Hunter Staton and Perry Kingrey got 6 points each as the Hornets rallied to take a 39-22 cushion at the half as Rock Hill only managed 4 points.

The Hornets’ Owen Johnson scored 7 points in the third quarter and both he and Staton hit 3-pointers and the lead was 53-34.

Owen Hankins scored 6 of Rock Hill’s 12 points in the quarter.

Johnson had 4 of the Hornets’ 7 points in the fourth quarter while Brayden Adams scored all 5 of Rock Hill’s points on a 3-pointer and 2 foul shots.

Johnson had 15 points to lead four players in double figures for the Hornets (3-3, 1-2). Trevor Hankins had 14 points with Staton and Kingrey getting 11 each.

Doddridge had 15 points to lead the Redmen (3-2, 1-2) with Owen Hankins scoring 9.

On Friday, Coal Grove will host Chesapeake and Rock Hill visits Portsmouth.

Rock Hill 18 4 12 5 = 39

Coal Grove 15 24 14 7 = 60

ROCK HILL (3-2, 1-2): Noah Doddridge 6 1 0-0 15, Owen Hankins 3 1 0-0 9, Brayden Adams 0 1 2-4 5, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Chanz Pancake 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Malone 2 0 0-0 4, Layne Smith 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 14 3 2-4 39. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (3-3, 1-2): Trevor Hankins 2 3 1-2 14, Landon Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Dryzen Mullins 0 0 2-2 2, Hunter Staton 4 1 0-0 11, Elijah Dillon 2 1 0-0 7, Owen Johnson 4 2 1-2 15, Perry Kingrey 5 0 1-3 11. Totals: 17 7 5-9 60. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.