John Sanders Jr.

March 30, 1943–Dec. 15, 2021

John Sanders Jr., 78, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Community Hospice of Ashland, Kentucky.

John was born March 30, 1943, in Lawrence County, a son to the late John W. and Oneida Jane (Hall) Sanders.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Steele Sanders, whom he married Sept. 26, 1962.

John attended Deering Schools in Deering, and was an employee of the Mallable, Ironton Iron, and Alpha Portland Cement Plant.

John was of the Methodist faith and attended Rock Camp Methodist church.

John loved being outside, tinkering in his garage and bluegrass gospel music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Kevin Sanders; and sister, Betty Sanders.

Those left to treasure his memory are sister, Sandra (Mike) Eicher, of Dublin; two brothers, Bobby Sanders, of Ironton, and David (Teresa), of Grove City; daughter-in-law, Susan Sanders, of Ironton;

two grandsons, Andrew (Kesha) Sanders, of Coal Grove, and Aaron (Allie Pancake) Sanders, of Ironton; great-grandson, Kooper Lee Sanders, of Ironton; great-granddaughter, Annlee Sanders, of Coal Grove; two sister-in-laws, Anna Barr, of Berea, Kentucky and Glenda Shope, of St. Augustine, Florida; and lots of nieces, nephews, family and friends

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To offer the Sanders family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.