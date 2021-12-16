Pointers beat Gallipolis, take sole possession of OVC lead

Published 12:30 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Jim Walker

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

 

GALLIPOLIS ­— The big guns for the South Point Pointers were shooting bull’s-eyes.

Caleb Schneider scored a game-high 21 points, Mason Kazee made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and both hit some clutch foul shots in the fourth quarter as South Point beat the Gallipolis Blue Devils 58-53 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

“That was a big road win,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “Caleb and Mason stepped up and Xander Dornon played his butt off versus their big.”

Kazee also had 7 rebounds while Dornon had 10 points and 6 rebounds while holding 6-foot-8 Isaac Clary to 8 points.

Zane Loveday had 17 points and Brody Fellure 15 to pace Gallipolis.

Loveday scored 10 points and Carson Call hit a 3-pointer at Gallipolis took a 19-13 first quarter lead.

Kazee hit three 3-pointers for South Point.

Schneider scored 6 points and Jake Adams was 3-for-3 at the foul line as South Point rallied to tie the game 24-all at the half.

Gallipolis had just 5 points in the quarter.

Schneider had 6 more points and Kazee buried his fourth 3-pointer as the Pointers went ahead 41-38.

Fellure knocked down a 3-pointer and made 2-of-3 from the line for half of the Blue Devils 14 points in the quarter.

The Pointers were deadly at the foul line in the fourth quarter as they converted 9-of-10 attempts. Kazee was 6-for-6 and Schneider was 3-for-4 as he scored 7 points.

Loveday drained another trey and scored 7 points and Fellure added 4 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pointers’ strong free throw shooting.

On Friday, South Point will host Ironton and Gallipolis entertains Fairland.

South Point     13        11        17        17        =          58

Gallipolis         19        5          14        15        =          53

SOUTH POINT (3-0, 3-0): Caleb Schneider 8 0 5-6 21, Jake Adams 1 0 3-3 5, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 0 4 6-6 18, Malik Pegram 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 4 0 2-2 10. Totals: 19-44 16-17 58. 3-pt. goals: 4-15. Rebounds: 24 (Kazee 7, Dornon 6). Assists: 9 (Ermalovich 3, Dornon 3). Steals: 10 (Ermalovich 4, Schneider 3). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: Ermalovich.

GALLIPOLIS (xx): Kenyon Franklin 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Saunders 1 0 1-2 3, Brody Fellure 5 1 2-3 15, Carson Call 1 1 3-4 8, Connor Roe 1 0 0-0 2, Zane Loveday 7 1 0-0 17, Isaac Clary 4 0 0-1 8. Totals: 19 3 6-10 53. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps

Hornets get rolling to beat Redmen

Porter, Dragons turn back Trojans

Vikings edge Green with yet another late comeback

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite modern Christmas song?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...