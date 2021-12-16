Pointers beat Gallipolis, take sole possession of OVC lead

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS ­— The big guns for the South Point Pointers were shooting bull’s-eyes.

Caleb Schneider scored a game-high 21 points, Mason Kazee made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and both hit some clutch foul shots in the fourth quarter as South Point beat the Gallipolis Blue Devils 58-53 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

“That was a big road win,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “Caleb and Mason stepped up and Xander Dornon played his butt off versus their big.”

Kazee also had 7 rebounds while Dornon had 10 points and 6 rebounds while holding 6-foot-8 Isaac Clary to 8 points.

Zane Loveday had 17 points and Brody Fellure 15 to pace Gallipolis.

Loveday scored 10 points and Carson Call hit a 3-pointer at Gallipolis took a 19-13 first quarter lead.

Kazee hit three 3-pointers for South Point.

Schneider scored 6 points and Jake Adams was 3-for-3 at the foul line as South Point rallied to tie the game 24-all at the half.

Gallipolis had just 5 points in the quarter.

Schneider had 6 more points and Kazee buried his fourth 3-pointer as the Pointers went ahead 41-38.

Fellure knocked down a 3-pointer and made 2-of-3 from the line for half of the Blue Devils 14 points in the quarter.

The Pointers were deadly at the foul line in the fourth quarter as they converted 9-of-10 attempts. Kazee was 6-for-6 and Schneider was 3-for-4 as he scored 7 points.

Loveday drained another trey and scored 7 points and Fellure added 4 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pointers’ strong free throw shooting.

On Friday, South Point will host Ironton and Gallipolis entertains Fairland.

South Point 13 11 17 17 = 58

Gallipolis 19 5 14 15 = 53

SOUTH POINT (3-0, 3-0): Caleb Schneider 8 0 5-6 21, Jake Adams 1 0 3-3 5, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 0 4 6-6 18, Malik Pegram 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 4 0 2-2 10. Totals: 19-44 16-17 58. 3-pt. goals: 4-15. Rebounds: 24 (Kazee 7, Dornon 6). Assists: 9 (Ermalovich 3, Dornon 3). Steals: 10 (Ermalovich 4, Schneider 3). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: Ermalovich.

GALLIPOLIS (xx): Kenyon Franklin 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Saunders 1 0 1-2 3, Brody Fellure 5 1 2-3 15, Carson Call 1 1 3-4 8, Connor Roe 1 0 0-0 2, Zane Loveday 7 1 0-0 17, Isaac Clary 4 0 0-1 8. Totals: 19 3 6-10 53. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.