Porter, Dragons turn back Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE ­— Aiden Porter keeps racking up the points and as a result the Fairland Dragons keep racking up the wins.

Porter scored 29 points to lead the Dragons to a 71-54 win over the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Porter also had 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals as Fairland improved to 4-1 and 2-1 in the OVC.

Ethan Taylor had a big game with 19 points including five 3-pointers. He also grabbed 9 rebounds. J.D. Thacker had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Dariyonne Bryant had 19 points and Kenny Sanderlin 13 points for Portsmouth (2-4, 0-3).

Porter hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Ethan Taylor had a trey and got 5 points and Fairland took a 21-8 first quarter lead.

Portsmouth mounted a comeback in the second quarter as Bryant scored 14 points and Tyler Duncan added a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 31-21 at the half.

The Dragons were 6-of-7 from the foul line as they scored 10 points in the second quarter. Porter was 4-for-4 from the line

Portsmouth closed the gap to 35-30 in the third quarter but Taylor got the hot hand and hit four 3-pointers as Fairland pulled away to a 54-42 lead.

Porter took over in the fourth quarter with 13 points including a trifecta and 2 foul shots.

Sanderlin hit a trey and scored 7 points while Bryant had a triple and got 5 points as they accounted for all of the Trojans points in the quarter.

On Friday, Fairland visits Gallipolis and Portsmouth entertains Rock Hill.

Portsmouth 8 13 21 12 = 54

Fairland 21 10 23 17 = 71

PORTSMOUTH (2-4, 0-3): Devon Lattimore 2-5 0-1 0-0 4, Daewin Spence 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Dariyonne Bryant 7-15 1-4 2-4 19, Tyler Duncan 0-0 2-7 0-0 6, Kenny Sanderlin 4-9 1-4 2-4 13, Donovan Carr 1-1 0-2 0-0 2, Cooper Maxie 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Deandre Berry 0-0 2-3 2-2 8. Totals:

FAIRLAND (4-1, 2-1): Will Davis 3-9 0-0 0-0 6, Aiden Porter 7-9 3-10 6-8 29, Ethan Taylor 2-8 5-8 0-2 19, Zion Martin 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 4-9 0-2 4-6 12, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 2-3 0-2 1-1 5, Cole Lucas 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Southard 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brycen Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. 26-63 11-17 71. 3-pt goals: 8-23. Rebounds: 38 (Thacker 11, Taylor 9, Porter 9. Assists: 6 (Porter 5). Steals: 4 (Porter 2). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.