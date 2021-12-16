Vikings edge Green with yet another late comeback

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD ­— If they Symmes Valley Vikings can’t come from behind, they might not play the game.

The Vikings trailed after three quarters yet again only to rally in the fourth quarter and beat the Green Bobcats 66-60 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Green’s Levi Sampson and Logan Waddell combined for 9 points to give Green a 24-15 first quarter lead. Seven different players scored for the Vikings in the quarter.

While seven different scored again for the Vikings in the second quarter, Sampson scored 12 points including a 3-pointer and Levi Blevins had a triple and scored 7 points as Green outscored the Vikings 23-17 and opened up a 46-32 lead at the half.

Six players got 2 points except Ethan Patterson had 4 points in the third quarter as the Vikings cut the deficit to 57-46. Sampson had 7 points including a 3-pointer.

Grayson Walsh scored 8 points and Dilen Caldwell hit a 3-pointer and had 4 points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings outscored Green 20-13.

Sampson had 7 points including 5-of-6 from the foul line while Blevins hit a triple.

Walsh led the Vikings (4-1, 3-1) with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Dilen Caldwell had 10 points, Ethan Patterson 9 points and Brayden Webb and Logan Justice got 8 points each. Caden Brammer had 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

Sampson scored a game-high 30 points for Green (2-5, 2-3) with Blevins getting 12 points.

Symmes Valley entertains Western on Friday while Green goes to Racine Southern on Saturday.

Sym. Valley 15 17 14 20 = 66

Green 23 23 11 13 = 60

SYMMES VALLEY (4-1, 3-1): Caden Brammer 3 0 1-3 7, Ethan Patterson 4 0 1-2 9, Dilen Caldwell 2 1 3-4 10, Brayden Webb 3 0 2-6 8, Levi Best 4 0 1-2 9, Logan Justice 3 0 2-2 8, Grayson Walsh 5 1 2-4 15. Totals: 26-69 13-23 66. 3-pt goals: 2-13. Rebounds: 15-O, 22-D = 37 (Walsh 11, Webb 8, Brammer 7). Assists: 3 (Brammer 2). Steals: 10 (Best 3, Brammer 3, Et. Patterson 2). Turnovers: 12. Blocks: 3. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (2-5, 2-3): B Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Waddell 2 0 0-0 4, Levi Sampson 7 2 10-13 30, Levi Blevins 3 2 0-0 12, Gabe McBee 1 0 2-4 4, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Abe McBee 3 0 0-2 8, Nate Brannigan 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 22 12-20 60. 3-pt. goals: 4-5. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: G. McBee.