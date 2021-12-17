Brown helps deliver win for Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — What can Brown do for you?

No, not the UPS drivers in their brown outfits but Drew Brown who scored 21 points to lead the St. Joseph Flyers to a 60-45 win over the Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

With Brown delivering the points, the Flyers improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Kai Coleman added 12 points to the winning effort.

Malachi Loper scored 21 points and Gavin Cayton 17 for the Panthers (0-8, 0-4).

Coleman hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Brown had 4 points as the Flyers took a 15-9 lead.

Cayton had 6 of Clay’s 9 points.

Brown got 6 more points in the second quarter as St. Joseph took a 28-17 lead at the break.

Cayton and Loper scored 4 each for Clay.

The Flyers came out blazing and opened up a 49-27 lead.

Isaiah Rowe and Brown each drained a trifecta and scored 7 points and the Flyers were 7-of-10 at the foul line.

Cayton had 4 of Clay’s 10 points in the quarter.

Aiden DeBoard and Brown had 4 points each in the fourth quarter as the Flyers began to empty the bench.

Loper hit a 3-pointer and scored 12 points while Cayton hit a 3-pointer.

St. Joseph 15 13 21 11 = 60

Ports. Clay 9 8 10 18 = 45

St. JOSEPH (2-4, 2-3): Brady Medinger 1 0 0-0 2, Kai Coleman 4 1 1-2 12, Wesley Neal 0 0 0-2 0, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahmeister 3 0 1-2 7, Elijah Rowe 3 1 0-0 9, Aiden DeBoard 2 0 0-0 4, Zachary Johnson 1 0 3-4 5, Drew Brown 6 1 6-6 21, Eli Ford 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3 11-16 60. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (0-8, 0-4): Brandon Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Cayton 6 1 2-2 17, Evan Balestra 1 0 0-0 2, Jack Holbrook 0 0 0-0 0, Cullen Payne 1 0 3-4 5, Malachi Loper 8 1 2-4 21, Ethan Carter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2 7-10 45. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.