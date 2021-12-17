Harley Fliehman

Feb. 7, 1934–Dec. 16, 2021

Harley Emerson Fliehman, 87, of Willow Wood, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was a graduate of Windsor High School and retired after 42 years from CSX Raceland Car Shops.

He was a United States Army veteran.

He was born Feb. 7, 1934, a son of the late Jean and Earl Fliehman.

He was one of five children, Henry Fliehman, of Waterloo, the late Ruthie Marie Fliehman, Lucille Houck, and Freddie Fliehman.

He has one daughter, Beverly Greene; two granddaughters who called him “Pop”, Emily Greene and Kristen Carmon; four great-grandchildren, Derek, Bralyn, Bentley and Brynlee.

He is also survived by his loving and devoted wife, Freda Fliehman.

He was a farmer who enjoyed his garden and loved to care for his cattle.

He was a quiet simple man who was very strong, loving, hardworking and honest.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Linnville Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Smedley officiating. Military rites will be provided by VFW Post #2761.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to go towards the purchase of a headstone for Harley.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.