How to help Kentucky

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

In addition to state and federal relief for Kentucky, private donations will also be needed for those impacted by last weekend’s tornadoes.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the establishment of the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund, where money raised will go directly to victims, with no administrative fees taken out. Donations can be made at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov or mailed to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St., 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601 – note donation to “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.”

The American Red Cross is also seeking blood donations in the aftermath of the storms. To find a location to donate, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html.

