Lady Panthers hold lead for win

GALLIPOLIS — When the Chesapeake Lady Panthers get something they like, they don’t like to give it up.

The Lady Panthers got a lead in the first quarter and then made it stand up as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 38-33 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Five different players scored in the first quarter including a 3-pointer by Kandace Pauley as the Lady Panthers took a 10-3 lead.

Brooklyn McComas hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Erin Hicks scored all 4 of her points in the second quarter and the lead was 21-16 at the half.

Asia Griffin and Chanee Cremeens each scored 4 points as Gallipolis cut into the deficit.

The two teams played it even on the offensive end in the season half as each team scored 17 points.

Each team scored 8 points in the third quarter as the Lady Panthers led 29-24. Kate Ball scored 4 points in the quarter for Chesapeake while Preslee Reed had 7 points for the Blue Angels.

In the fourth quarter, Ball had 4 points including 2-for-2 at the foul line and the Lady Panthers made 5-of-8 free throws in the quarter to seal the win.

Griffin had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Peck was 3-of-4 at the line.

Ball led Chesapeake (2-5, 2-4) with 10 points and McComas scored 8.

Gallipolis (3-7, 0-6) was paced by Griffin with 9 while Cremeens and Reed had 7 each.

Chesapeake 10 11 8 9 = 38

Gallipolis 3 13 8 9 = 33

CHESAPEAKE (2-5, 2-4): Kandace Pauley 0 1 1-2 4, Robin Isaacs 2 0 1-2 5, Emily Duncan 1 0 1-2 3, Kate Ball 4 0 2-3 10, Brooklyn McComas 2 1 1-2 8, Hannah Webb 1 0 2-2 4, Erin Hicks 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 12 2 8-13 38. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (3-7, 0-6): Chanee Cremeens 2 1 0-0 7, Asia Griffin 3 1 0-3 9, Regan Wilcoxon 1 0 1-2 3, Emma Hammons 1 0 1-2 3, K Peck 0 0 4-6 4, Preslee Reed 3 0 1-1 7. Totals: 10 2 7-14 33. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.