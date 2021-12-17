Lady Vikings breeze by Tartans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — This one was over long before it was over.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings jumped out to a big first quarter last and coasted past the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans 60-9 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

“We played well. We only committed seven turnovers,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “Everyone played and everyone contributed. It was a nice team win.”

Desiree Simpson and Kylee Thompson had 12 points each while Jenna Malone had 11 points and 3 assists to pace the Lady Vikings (6-3, 5-1).

Abby Otsby had a career-high 11 rebounds for Symmes Valley and Jordan Ellison came away with 4 steals.

The trio of Thompson, Simpson and Malone sparked a 24-2 first quarter. Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 8 points, Simpson had a trifecta and 7 points while Malone scored 5.

Hailee Beckett and Malone had 4 points each in the second quarter as the lead went to 38-4 at the half.

Seven different players scored in the third quarter with Simpson getting 3 points and the lead ballooned to 52-9.

Carly Durst, Hailee Gordon, Otsby and Beckett all had baskets in the fourth quarter.

Symmes Valley will host Northwest Saturday and visit Portsmouth Clay on Monday.

Sciotoville 2 2 5 0 = 9

Sym. Valley 24 14 14 8 = 60

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-4, 0-3): Elle Enz 0 1 0-0 3, Baylee Guido 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fitzgerald 1 0 0-0 2, Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Dingess 0 0 0-0 0, Alaska Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Caiden Maddix 0 0 0-0 0, Payten Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Felicia Smith 0 0 2-4 2, Sydnee O’Connor 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 9. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (6-3, 5-1): Jenna Malone 5 0 1-2 11, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 4 0 0-0 8, Jordan Ellison 3 0 0-0 6, Carly Durst 1 0 0-0 2, Desiree Simpson 4 1 1-2 12, Enola Cade 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Thompson 3 2 0-0 12, Hailee Gordon 2 0 0-0 4, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 1 0 1-3 3, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3 3-6 60. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.