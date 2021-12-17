Local company collecting toys for children impacted by Ky. tornadoes

HANGING ROCK — BWC Trucking is collecting toys for children in Mayfield, Kentucky, a town devastated by last week’s tornadoes.

Stephanie Bias, the company’s vice president, said they are taking new, in-package toys, which can be dropped off at the company from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.., Monday—Wednesday. BWC Trucking is located at 164 State Route 650, just off the Hanging Rock exit of U.S. 52.

A tractor trailer will be loaded and depart for Mayfield on Wednesday, she said.

Bias said anyone who wants to make a drop off outside of those days and hours can contact her at 740-550-3011 for arrangements.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, located at 126 Township Rd 161 in South Point. This will include Saturday and Sunday drop offs. Drop offs can be arranged by calling the post at 740-377-4311.