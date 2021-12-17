Stephens announces state funding for local park projects

Published 1:46 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-90, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Spec 13 Building on Thursday at The Point industrial park. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

COLUMBUS — Two local projects are among those selected for state funding in the latest round of NatureWorks grants, State Rep. Jason Stephens announced yesterday.

The State Controlling Board approved the 115-project list for this, the 27th round of local NatureWorks parks projects grants.

“There’s a lot of interest in funding from this program, both locally and across the state,” said Stephens, R-Kitts Hill. “This is a good example of how the state can support local communities with parks and recreation needs.”

In Gallia County, the O.O. McIntyre Park District will receive $27,222 to support the roof replacement on a barn and six shelters at Raccoon Creek County Park.

In Jackson County, Wellston will receive $75,000 to support playground equipment replacement at Kelli Lambert Memorial Park.

The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75 percent reimbursement assistance to local government entities for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

Since NatureWorks’ inception, the grant has funded over 2,300 public park projects in all 88 counties.

More News

Symmes Valley student council shops for those in need

ADN graduates pinned during OUS ceremony

IPD seeks donations for new K9

Kentucky first lady announces toy drive for those impacted by tornadoes

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite modern Christmas song?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...