Symmes Valley student council shops for those in need

WILLOW WOOD — Members of Symmes Valley High School’s student council spent Friday shopping for fellow students in need.

Teacher Kristie Owens, who advises the group, said members visited the South Point Rural King, as well as the Ashland Walmart and mall on Thursday, purchasing clothing for 14 students at the high school as part of the Clothe-a-Child program.

Funds were available to purchase $25 in clothing for the students, she said.

She said all items were purchased that day and would be wrapped this week for distribution to the students.

In addition, the student council has provided food for 14 families at Thanksgiving and will be doing so for six more for Christmas.

The students got a $1,750 grant from the United Way, Owens said, for which they raised matching funds through silent auctions and other events.