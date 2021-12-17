Terry Wise Jr.

May 9, 1972–Dec, 14, 2021

Terry F. Wise Jr., 49, of South Point, passed away on Tuesday, Dec, 14, 2021.

He is the son of Terry F. Wise Sr. and Ann Russell Wise.

Terry was born on May 9, 1972, in Gallipolis.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W. Donald and Georgia Russell; paternal grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Wise; a special uncle, Charles Russell; and a special niece, Kylie Jean Wise.

Terry was a graduate of South Point High School, Class of 1991.

He obtained his associates degree from Ohio University in Social Work and would have obtained his bachelor’s degree in May of 2022. He was employed by Lawrence Recovery in Ironton.

In addition to his parents, Terry is survived by his daughters, McKenzie (Austin) Ruggles and Taylor Ann Wise; one son, Zachary James Wise; the mother of his children, Beth Thompson Wise; two brothers, Eric (Mandy) Wise and Travis (Stacy) Wise; three nephews, Corey Zornes, Austin (Hannah) Wise and Brayden Wise and a grandchild due in February of 2022.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Aid Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry’s name to Lawrence Recovery, 2111 S. Seventh St., Ironton, OH 45683.

A special thanks to the UPS for honoring Terry Wise Jr.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.