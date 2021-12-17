Whaley, Lady Flyers rally to beat New Boston, 46-38

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — The St. Joseph Lady Flyers saved their best for last.

The Lady Flyers turned in a strong performance no both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter as they rallied to beat the New Boston Lady Tigers 46-38 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

The Lady Flyers (3-4, 3-3) outscored New Boston 18-9 in the fourth quarter as Bella Whaley had 6 points and Gracie Damron scored all 6 of her points. Addie Phillabaun added 3 points and Emily Litton was 2-of-2 from the line.

Cadence Williams scored 7 of New Boston’s 9 points in the fourth quarter including a 3-pointer.

The Lady Tigers were just 4-of-8 from the line and finished the game making just 14-of-26 free throws.

Whaley scored 7 points including a trifecta and Litton added 4 points as St. Joseph took an 11-9 lead

New Boston was 5-of-6 from the foul line in the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers cut the deficit to just 18-17 at the half by outscoring St. Joseph 8-7 in the second quarter. Whaley had another triple and scored all 7 of the Lady Flyers’ points.

Whitley had 5 points and Cadence Williams hit a 3-pointer and had 4 points in the third quarter as New Boston rallied to take a 29-28 lead.

Whaley scored 8 of the 10 St. Joseph points in the third quarter with Laiken Unger added a key basket to keep the Lady Flyers close.

But then came the decisive fourth quarter as the Lady Flyers picked up their offense and clamped down on defense.

Whaley had a huge game with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Damron had 8 rebounds and Unger grabbed 6.

Williams scored 15 and Kenzie Whitley 12 for New Boston (3-5, 2-2).

St. Joseph 11 7 10 18 = 46

New Boston 9 8 12 9 = 38

ST. JOSEPH (3-4, 3-3): Gracie Damron 2 0 3-6 7, Addie Philabaun 1 0 1-4 3, Laiken Unger 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Litton 2 0 2-2 6, Bella Whaley 10 2 2-2 28, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2 8-14 46. Rebounds: 34 (Whaley 13, Damron 8, Unger 6, Philabaun 4, Litton 3). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (3-5, 2-2): Kenzie Whitley 3 0 6-10 12, Dylan O’Rourke 1 0 2-2 4, Cadence Williams 2 2 5-8 15, Cassie Williams 1 0 0-0 2, McKylie Voiers 2 0 1-6 5, Julie Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Boyer 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2 14-26 38. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Voiers.